Marketing API
API Root
The API root resource links to all other resources available in the API. Calling the root directory also returns details about the Mailchimp user account.
Account Exports
Generate a new export or download a finished export.
Authorized Apps
Manage registered, connected apps for your Mailchimp account with the Authorized Apps endpoints.
Automations
Mailchimp's classic automations feature lets you build a series of emails that send to subscribers when triggered by a specific date, activity, or event. Use the API to manage Automation workflows, emails, and queues. Does not include Customer Journeys.
Automations
Emails
Manage individual emails in a classic automation workflow.
Automations
Queue
Manage list member queues for classic automation emails.
Automations
Removed Subscribers
Remove subscribers from a classic automation workflow.
Batch Operations
Use batch operations to complete multiple operations with a single call.
Batch Webhooks
Manage webhooks for batch operations.
Campaign Folders
Organize your campaigns using folders.
Campaigns
Campaigns are how you send emails to your Mailchimp list. Use the Campaigns API calls to manage campaigns in your Mailchimp account.
Campaigns
Content
Manage the HTML, plain-text, and template content for your Mailchimp campaigns.
Campaigns
Feedback
Post comments, reply to team feedback, and send test emails while you're working together on a Mailchimp campaign.
Campaigns
Send Checklist
Review the send checklist for your campaign, and resolve any issues before sending.
Chimp Chatter Activity
Get the latest Chimp Chatter activity from your account.
Connected Sites
Manage sites you've connected to your Mailchimp account.
Conversations
Conversation tracking lets you view subscribers' replies to your campaigns in your Mailchimp account.
Conversations
Messages
Manage messages in a specific campaign conversation.
Customer Journeys
Manage Customer Journey automated workflows
E-commerce Stores
Connect your E-commerce Store to Mailchimp to take advantage of powerful reporting and personalization features and to learn more about your customers.
E-commerce Stores
Cart Lines
Each Cart contains one or more Cart Lines, which represent a specific Product Variant that a Customer has added to their shopping cart.
E-commerce Stores
Carts
Use Carts to represent unfinished e-commerce transactions. This can be used to create an Abandoned Cart workflow, or to save a consumer’s shopping cart pending a successful Order.
E-commerce Stores
Customers
Add Customers to your Store to track their orders and to view E-Commerce Data for your Mailchimp lists and campaigns. Each Customer is connected to a Mailchimp list member, so adding a Customer can also add or update a list member.
E-commerce Stores
Order Lines
Each Order contains one or more Order Lines, which represent a specific Product Variant that a Customer purchases.
E-commerce Stores
Orders
Orders represent successful e-commerce transactions, and this data can be used to provide more detailed campaign reports, track sales, and personalize emails to your targeted consumers, and view other e-commerce data in your Mailchimp account.
E-commerce Stores
Product Images
A Product Image represents a specific product image.
E-commerce Stores
Product Variants
A Product Variant represents a specific item for purchase, and is contained within a parent Product. At least one Product Variant is required for each Product.
E-commerce Stores
Products
E-commerce items for sale in your store need to be created as Products so you can add the items to a Cart or an Order. Each Product requires at least one Product Variant.
E-commerce Stores
Promo Codes
Promo codes can be created for a given price rule. All the promo codes under a price rule share the generic information defined for that rule like the amount, type, expiration date etc. Promo code defines the more specific information about a promo code like the actual code, redemption_url, usage_count, etc that's unique to a code. Promo Code must be defined under a promo rule.
E-commerce Stores
Promo Rules
Promo Rules help you create promo codes for your campaigns. Promo Rules define generic information about promo codes like expiration time, start time, amount of discount being offered etc. For a given promo rule you can define if it's a percentage discount or a fixed amount and if it applies for the order as a whole or if it's per item or free shipping. You can then create promo codes for this price rule. Promo codes contain the actual code that is applied at checkout along with some other information. Price Rules have one to many relationship with promo codes.
Facebook Ads
Get information about Facebook Ads.
File Manager
Manage files for your Mailchimp account. The File Manager is a place to store images, documents, and other files you include or link to in your campaigns, templates, or signup forms.
File Manager
File Manager Files
Manage specific files in the File Manager for your Mailchimp account.
File Manager
File Manager Folders
Manage specific folders in the File Manager for your Mailchimp account.
Landing Pages
Manage your Landing Pages, including publishing and unpublishing.
Landing Pages
Content
The HTML content for your Mailchimp landing pages.
Lists/Audiences
Your Mailchimp list, also known as your audience, is where you store and manage all of your contacts.
Lists/Audiences
Abuse Reports
Manage abuse complaints for a specific list. An abuse complaint occurs when your recipient reports an email as spam in their mail program.
Lists/Audiences
Activity
Get recent daily, aggregated activity stats for your list. For example, view unsubscribes, signups, total emails sent, opens, clicks, and more, for up to 180 days.
Lists/Audiences
Clients
Get information about the most popular email clients for subscribers in a specific Mailchimp list.
Lists/Audiences
Events
Use the Events endpoint to collect website or in-app actions and trigger targeted automations.
Lists/Audiences
Growth History
View a summary of the month-by-month growth activity for a specific list.
Lists/Audiences
Interest Categories
Manage interest categories for a specific list. Interest categories organize interests, which are used to group subscribers based on their preferences. These correspond to 'group titles' in the Mailchimp application.
Lists/Audiences
Interests
Manage interests for a specific Mailchimp list. Assign subscribers to interests to group them together. Interests are referred to as 'group names' in the Mailchimp application.
Lists/Audiences
Locations
Get the locations (countries) that the list's subscribers have been tagged to based on geocoding their IP address.
Lists/Audiences
Member Activity
Get details about a subscriber's recent activity. Use the new activity-feed endpoint to access more events for a given contact.
Lists/Audiences
Member Activity Feed
Get details about a subscriber's recent activity.
Lists/Audiences
Member Goals
Get information about recent goal events for a specific list member.
Lists/Audiences
Member Notes
Retrieve recent notes for a specific list member.
Lists/Audiences
Member Tags
Manage all the tags that have been assigned to a contact.
Lists/Audiences
Members
Manage members of a specific Mailchimp list, including currently subscribed, unsubscribed, and bounced members.
Lists/Audiences
Merge Fields
Manage merge fields for an audience. See Merge Field documentation for more.
Lists/Audiences
Segment Members
Manage list members in a saved segment.
Lists/Audiences
Segments
Manage segments and tags for a specific Mailchimp list. A segment is a section of your list that includes only those subscribers who share specific common field information. Tags are labels you create to help organize your contacts.
Lists/Audiences
Signup Forms
Manage list signup forms.
Lists/Audiences
Surveys
Get survey data for this audience.
Lists/Audiences
Tag Search
Search for tags on a list by name.
Lists/Audiences
Webhooks
Manage webhooks for a specific Mailchimp list.
Ping
A health check endpoint for Mailchimp API 3.0.
Reporting
Reporting for various campaign types.
Reporting
Facebook Ads
Get information about Facebook Ad reports.
Reporting
Landing Pages
Get information about Landing Page reports.
Reporting
Survey Question Answers
Survey question answers
Reporting
Survey Questions
Survey question reports
Reporting
Survey Responses
Survey response reports
Reporting
Surveys
Survey reports
Reports
Manage campaign reports for your Mailchimp account. All Reports endpoints are read-only. Mailchimp's campaign and automation reports analyze clicks, opens, subscribers' social activity, e-commerce data, and more. Note: Campaign IDs for A/B Testing Campaigns are available through the Campaign API Endpoint's Read method.
Reports
Campaign Abuse
Get information about campaign abuse complaints.
Reports
Campaign Advice
Get recent feedback based on a campaign's statistics.
Reports
Campaign Open Reports
Get a detailed report about any emails in a specific campaign that were opened by the recipient.
Reports
Click Reports
Get detailed information about links clicked in campaigns.
Reports
Click Reports Members
Get information about specific subscribers who clicked on links in a campaign.
Reports
Domain Performance
Get statistics for the top-performing domains from a campaign.
Reports
Ecommerce Product Activity
Ecommerce product activity report for a campaign.
Reports
EepURL Reports
Get a summary of social activity for the campaign, tracked by EepURL.
Reports
Email Activity
Get list member activity for a specific campaign.
Reports
Location
Get top open locations for a specific campaign.
Reports
Sent To
Get details about campaign recipients.
Reports
Sub-Reports
A list of reports for child campaigns of a specific parent campaign. For example, use this endpoint to view Multivariate, RSS, and A/B Testing Campaign reports.
Reports
Unsubscribes
Get information about list members who unsubscribed from a specific campaign.
Search Campaigns
Search all of an account's campaigns for the specified query terms.
Search Members
Search the account or a specific list for members that match the specified query terms.
Template Folders
Organize your templates using folders.
Templates
Manage your Mailchimp templates. A template is an HTML file used to create the layout and basic design for a campaign.
Templates
Default Content
Manage the default content for a Mailchimp template.
Verified Domains
Manage the domains on your account that can be used for sending email campaigns.