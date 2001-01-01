The MCP server URL is https://mandrillapp.com/mcp. Setup varies by client:

Claude Desktop Open Claude Desktop, go to Claude menu → Settings → Developer → Edit Config. This opens claude_desktop_config.json. Add the following under mcpServers:

Claude Desktop JSON { "mcpServers": { "mctx-mcp": { "type": "http", "url": "https://mandrillapp.com/mcp", "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" } } } }

Save the file and restart Claude Desktop. You should see an MCP indicator in the bottom-right of the chat input.

Claude Code (CLI) Run this command once:

Claude Code (CLI) Bash claude mcp add --transport http mctx-mcp https://mandrillapp.com/mcp \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY"

Cursor Add to ~/.cursor/mcp.json (create it if it doesn't exist):

Cursor JSON { "mcpServers": { "mctx-mcp": { "type": "http", "url": "https://mandrillapp.com/mcp", "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" } } } }

VS Code Add to .vscode/mcp.json in your project: