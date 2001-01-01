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Mailchimp Transactional

How to Use Mailchimp's Transactional Messaging MCP

What is an MCP?

An MCP (Model Context Protocol) allows AI agents to interact with API, knowledge bases, or other content. Our MCP specifically allows you to interact with the Transactional Messaging API, give onboarding help regarding Transactional Messaging, and submit feedback.

What can the MCP do?

Our MCP mirrors what our API can already do.

ToolDescription

account_status

Check account status

build_template

Build/construct a template

call_api

Call a Transactional Messaging API endpoint

describe_api

Describe a specific API endpoint (parameters, schema)

diagnose_failed_send

Diagnose why a send failed

integrate_api

Help integrate with the API

list_api

List available Transactional Messaging API endpoints

onboarding

Onboarding assistance

submit_feedback

Submit feedback

Prerequisites

In order to complete some of the MCP actions, we recommend to have the following setup in advance:

How do I set up the MCP?

The MCP server URL is https://mandrillapp.com/mcp. Setup varies by client:

Claude Desktop Open Claude Desktop, go to Claude menu → Settings → Developer → Edit Config. This opens claude_desktop_config.json. Add the following under mcpServers:

Claude Desktop

JSON
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "mctx-mcp": {
      "type": "http",
      "url": "https://mandrillapp.com/mcp",
      "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" }
    }
  }
}

Save the file and restart Claude Desktop. You should see an MCP indicator in the bottom-right of the chat input.

Claude Code (CLI) Run this command once:

Claude Code (CLI)

Bash
claude mcp add --transport http mctx-mcp https://mandrillapp.com/mcp \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY"

Cursor Add to ~/.cursor/mcp.json (create it if it doesn't exist):

Cursor

JSON
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "mctx-mcp": {
      "type": "http",
      "url": "https://mandrillapp.com/mcp",
      "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" }
    }
  }
}

VS Code Add to .vscode/mcp.json in your project:

VS Code

JSON
{
  "servers": {
    "mctx-mcp": {
      "type": "http",
      "url": "https://mandrillapp.com/mcp",
      "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" }
    }
  }
}

Managing MCP Access

It is important that the API key used to authorize the MCP has the ability to complete the actions the MCP can do. If your API key is created with no restrictions, by default the MCP can be used. 

If you want to only allow the API key to use certain API calls and be able to use the MCP, the API key permissions must have the “AI Agents” group enabled. 

Transactional AI Agent API Key Setting

Troubleshooting

Example Prompts

Connection Check “Verify that my Mandrill MCP integration is active and confirm that you can access my account.”

Send Email Test “Send an email to sample@gmail.com with the message: ‘Hey, my MCP sent this!’”

Engagement Metrics Retrieval “Retrieve open and click metrics from my account, including data for the last three emails sent.”