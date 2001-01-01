Until now, Mailchimp’s API has been centered around email-only contacts, which meant that contact-level and email channel-specific properties were combined without hierarchical differentiation.

For example, when adding a member to a list , the email_type and status fields apply to the email channel, while fields like merge_fields belong to the contact itself.

With the new Audiences endpoints, we now provide a clear distinction between the contact model and the individual channel models ( email_channel and sms_channel ).

The List Members endpoint has historically aligned the definition of status with a contact’s email subscription status.

With this release, we introduce a separation:

The status field now represents the overall contact status, with possible values of active or archived .

The effective_subscription_status field represents the subscription status for each of a contact’s channels, such as email or SMS. This value is specific to the channel and is read-only.

To help clarify these ideas, we define two key concepts:

Marketing Consent

Marketing consent is the current consent state for a contact on a specific channel, such as Email or SMS. It is provided when creating or updating a contact and is expressed using one of the predefined values listed in the table below. The selected value is one of the inputs that informs the contact’s effective subscription status on that channel.

Effective Subscription Status

Effective subscription status is a read-only field that reflects the output of a computation triggered whenever relevant inputs change. Some of these inputs are supplied by API users, while others are tracked internally by Mailchimp. Currently, the calculation takes into account:

Audience opt-in configuration, such as single opt-in or double opt-in.

Marketing consent status, as described above.

Deliverability status, which refers to whether a contact is reachable on a given channel. This is managed internally and updated based on platform-specific rules. For example, if a phone number becomes unregistered and can no longer receive messages, the deliverability status may change to "undeliverable." As a result, the effective subscription status could also change, even if the contact’s marketing consent remains the same.

Channel (Audience Opt-in Config) Consent Value + Deliverability Effective Subscription Status Email (Double opt-in) Denied + Any Unsubscribed Email (Double opt-in) Unknown + Unset, Yes Non-subscribed Email (Double opt-in) Consented + Yes Pending* Email (Double opt-in) Confirmed + Yes Subscribed E mail (Single opt-in) Denied + Any Unsubscribed Email (Single opt-in) Unknown + Not set, Yes Non-subscribed Email (Single opt-in) Consented + Any Not Supported Yet** Email (Single opt-in) Confirmed + Not set, Yes Subscribed SMS (Double opt-in) Denied + Any Not Supported Yet** SMS (Double opt-in) Unknown + Not set, Yes Non-subscribed SMS (Double opt-in) Consented + Yes Pending* SMS (Double opt-in) Confirmed + Yes Subscribed SMS (Single opt-in) Denied + Any Not Supported Yet*** SMS (Single opt-in) Unknown + Not Set, Yes Non-subscribed SMS (Single opt-in) Consented + Any Not Supported Yet** SMS (Single opt-in) Confirmed + Yes Subscribed

*Pending: waiting for user action to confirm the double opt-in via email confirmation or SMS message. This will either turn the status of effective subscription status later to subscribed or unsubscribed.

** In this beta release, the case of consented status with single opt-in option is not supported.

*** At this stage of our release, denied consent status is not acceptable for SMS channels. Unsubscribed contacts must be created/updated manually.

Consent values are defined in the following table.

Consent Value + Channel Definition Denied (Email) The contact has made an explicit decision to withdraw their consent for marketing communications (or any other communication). Denied (SMS) Not yet supported. Unsubscribed SMS contacts cannot be added at this time. Unknown (Email) The contact has not confirmed their consent regarding marketing communication. This option can be best used when we would like to mark the contact open for transactional communication (Example: Order status updates, shipping status updates, etc). Unknown (SMS) The contact has not confirmed their consent regarding marketing communication. Consented (Email) The contact has interacted with you but has not confirmed their consent to receiving marketing communications. Further verification of consent might be required depending on the audience’s list opt-in configurations (single opt-in vs. double opt-in). Consented (SMS) The contact has interacted with you, but has not confirmed their consent to receiving marketing communications. Further verification of consent might be required depending on the audience’s list opt-in configurations (single opt-in vs. double opt-in). Not supported for single opt-in. Confirmed (Email and SMS) The contact has confirmed their consent and verification of consent. This status means that the contact needs no further verification of their consent decision. Use this status when importing contacts to Mailchimp whom you’ve acquired consent and verification for from a previous/different system. This status means the contact will not go through double opt-in flow when importing into the system.