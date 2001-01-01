SMS consent is expressed, verifiable permission by an individual to receive transactional text messages from you. Transactional SMS requires consent before you can send text messages to customers. You’re responsible for obtaining consent in compliance with applicable laws.

Consent isn't only a common courtesy. It's required by Mailchimp's Standard Terms of Use . Also keep in mind that email consent is different from SMS consent. To send text messages with Mailchimp, you need to obtain SMS consent from your contacts.

Using the consent field, you can identify the type of transactional program for which you have obtained consent:

onetime - You have obtained consent from the recipient to send them one informational SMS message.

recurring - You have obtained consent from the recipient to send them a series of informational messages that are sent over a period of time.

In this scenario, the recipient is sent a confirmation text first. This confirmation only happens on the first initial message of the series.

recurring-no-confirm - You have obtained consent from the recipient to send them a series of informational messages and have already sent the recipient a confirmation message.

Mailchimp Transactional SMS provides tools to help you send informational/transactional SMS messages. You, as the API user, are solely responsible for ensuring that your use of these tools and your methods of collecting, recording, and managing consent comply with all applicable laws and regulations in the jurisdictions where your contacts reside. It is your responsibility to accurately map the consent you have obtained from individuals to the appropriate Mailchimp Transactional SMS consent type.